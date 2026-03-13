Javonte Green News: Starting sans Harris
Green will start Friday's game against Memphis.
With Tobias Harris (hip) unavailable for the second leg of this back-to-back set, Green will enter the starting five for the first time since Jan. 10. As a starter this season (four games), the veteran forward has averaged 12.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.3 combined steals-plus-blocks and 1.5 assists in 35.0 minutes per contest.
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