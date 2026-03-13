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Javonte Green News: Starting sans Harris

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Green will start Friday's game against Memphis.

With Tobias Harris (hip) unavailable for the second leg of this back-to-back set, Green will enter the starting five for the first time since Jan. 10. As a starter this season (four games), the veteran forward has averaged 12.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.3 combined steals-plus-blocks and 1.5 assists in 35.0 minutes per contest.

Javonte Green
Detroit Pistons
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