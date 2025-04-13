Javonte Green News: Starting Sunday
Green is in the Cavaliers' starting lineup against the Pacers on Sunday.
Green will make his 19th start of the season Sunday and his first for the Cavaliers since signing with Cleveland in February. Green has averaged 1.7 points and 2.0 rebounds over 8.9 minutes per game over his last 10 outings, though he should get significant run time in the Cavaliers' regular-season finale.
