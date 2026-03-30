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Javonte Green News: Stepping into starting five

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 6:43pm

Green is starting Monday's game against the Thunder.

Green is set for his second start of March while Duncan Robinson (hip) and Tobias Harris (hip) tend to their respective injuries. Green has struggled to produce off the bench, as he's averaging 5.6 points and 2.4 rebounds in his last eight outings, all as a reserve.

Javonte Green
Detroit Pistons
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