Javonte Green headshot

Javonte Green News: Strong two-way effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Green totaled 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals across 27 minutes during Monday's 123-107 loss to Orlando.

Green rattled off his best performance in quite some time, playing an elevated role as Detroit went with an understrength lineup. While this was a great start to the week for anyone who grabbed Green, it's clear that his value is tied to the availability of others around him.

Javonte Green
Detroit Pistons
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