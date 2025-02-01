Fantasy Basketball
Javonte Green headshot

Javonte Green News: Struggles in spot start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 1, 2025

Green accumulated six points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, two assists and three steals over 29 minutes during Friday's 118-116 loss to the Celtics.

Green got the starting nod in this game due to the absence of Zion Williamson (illness), but he struggled badly from the field and could've easily gone scoreless hadn't it been for his efficiency from the charity stripe. Expect Green to return to a bench role once Williamson is ready to return, something that might happen as soon as Monday when the Pelicans take on the Nuggets.

Javonte Green
New Orleans Pelicans
