Javonte Green News: Will play Wednesday

Green (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.

Green popped up on Tuesday's injury report due to a left ankle sprain, but the veteran guard has been given the green to play against Atlanta on Wednesday. He has averaged 7.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.2 threes and 1.2 steals over 15.8 minutes across 13 games (one start) since March 1.