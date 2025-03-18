Javonte Smart News: Closes in double figures again

Smart posted 13 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 135-113 G League win over the Stockton Kings.

Smart has now logged double-digit points in 11 of his last 12 appearances. Across his last eight outings (one start), Smart is averaging 15.9 points, 4.6 assists, 2.1 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 3.4 three-pointers in 30.3 minutes.