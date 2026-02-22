Javonte Smart headshot

Javonte Smart News: Excels off bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Smart produced 22 points (8-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal over 27 minutes in Saturday's 121-95 G League win over the Grand Rapids Gold.

Smart took advantage of his opportunities in a second-unit role, converting 55.6 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc during the win. Despite coming off the bench, he has played over 25 minutes in three consecutive matchups, averaging 17.7 points per contest over that period.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javonte Smart See More
