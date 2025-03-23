Javonte Smart News: Paces team in scoring

Smart recorded 22 points (9-21 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block in 38 minutes during Saturday's 97-91 loss to the Charge.

Smart was able to put together a solid scoring night despite connecting on just one of nine three-point attempts, finishing with a team-high 22 points. Smart also played well defensively, collecting three steals, his most in a game since Jan. 30. The 24-year-old pro has reached at least 20 points in back-to-back contests.