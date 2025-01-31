Javonte Smart News: Productive off bench

Smart logged 20 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists, four steals and a block across 28 minutes Thursday during Osceola's 119-111 win versus Westchester.

Despite coming off the bench, Smart had a productive outing. He led the team in steals and finished second in both points scored and assists. The 6-foot-4 guard has recently been on a hot streak, scoring at least 19 points in three straight games.