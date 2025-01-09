Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Javonte Smart headshot

Javonte Smart News: Provides lift off bench in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Smart logged 23 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists and four rebounds in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 118-98 G League win over the Mad Ants.

Smart's 23 points off the bench for Osceola matched his season-high output that was set during the Dec. 14 win over the Vipers. The 25-year-old guard has operated as a sparkplug mostly from the G League Magic's second unit this season, averaging 11.9 points, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.6 threes in 25.0 minutes over 16 games (two starts).

Javonte Smart
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now