Javonte Smart News: Provides lift off bench in win
Smart logged 23 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists and four rebounds in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 118-98 G League win over the Mad Ants.
Smart's 23 points off the bench for Osceola matched his season-high output that was set during the Dec. 14 win over the Vipers. The 25-year-old guard has operated as a sparkplug mostly from the G League Magic's second unit this season, averaging 11.9 points, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.6 threes in 25.0 minutes over 16 games (two starts).
Javonte Smart
Free Agent
