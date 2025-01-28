Javonte Smart News: Provides spark off bench

Smart tallied 21 points (8-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two assists, one rebound and one block in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 115-110 win over the College Park Skyhawks.

Smart was Osceola's second-leading scorer Tuesday despite coming off the bench. The 25-year-old is converting 35.4 percent of his 5.9 three-point attempts per contest this season.