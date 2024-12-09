Fantasy Basketball
Javonte Smart

Javonte Smart News: Records four swipes in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 9, 2024

Smart managed seven points (3-9 FG, 1-7 3Pt) five rebounds, three assists and four steals in 25 minutes during Sunday's 129-105 G League loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Despite a consistent role, Smart's offensive production has been sporadic, but he's somewhat made up for it defensively. Over his last two games, he's gone 2-for-14 from deep but has six swipes.

Javonte Smart
 Free Agent

