Javonte Smart News: Scores 21 points off bench Friday
Smart produced 21 points (7-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one block across 32 minutes in Friday's 127-120 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm.
Smart continued a streak of four second-unit appearances with more than 11 points, although he failed to impress in other aspects. The guard should remain moderately reliable for scoring numbers going forward if he can stay close to or improve on his average efficiency of 44.2 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from three-point range.
Javonte Smart
Free Agent
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