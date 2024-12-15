Javonte Smart News: Scores 23 points off bench
Smart posted 23 points (10-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and three steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 122-111 G League win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
After back-to-back single-digit performances, Smart exploded for a season-high 23 points Saturday. His previous season high in points was 17. Across 10 G League appearances, Smart has averaged 10.4 points while shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 30.0 percent from deep.
Javonte Smart
Free Agent
