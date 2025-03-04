Javonte Smart News: Solid scoring effort Monday

Smart finished with 15 points (5-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-3 FT), one rebound and five assists in 35 minutes during Monday's 125-123 G League win over the Windy City Bulls.

Smart provided a spark off the bench Monday, hitting double figures in scoring for the 10th time in his last 11 games. Across his last 10 outings (two starts), the 25-year-old is averaging 16.9 points, 3.9 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 2.4 three-pointers in 28.8 minutes.