Jaxson Hayes headshot

Jaxson Hayes Injury: Considered day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Hayes is being considered day-to-day after suffering a right ankle injury during Sunday's game against Boston, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

The Lakers have yet to release their injury report for Tuesday's matchup with the Magic, so it remains to be seen what injury tag he'll carry leading up to tipoff. Hayes suffered the injury during the first quarter of Sunday's clash and was unable to return.

Jaxson Hayes
Los Angeles Lakers
