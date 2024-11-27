Jaxson Hayes Injury: Doubtful for Wednesday

Hayes is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to a right ankle contusion, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

After returning for Tuesday's 127-100 loss to the Suns following a six-game absence Tuesday against the Suns due to a right ankle sprain, Hayes tallied seven points (2-2 FG, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and one steal in 17 minutes before leaving late in the contest after aggravated the injury. While his updated diagnosis of a contusion rather than another sprain of the ankle is encouraging, it's no surprise that the Lakers aren't counting on Hayes being available for the second leg of the back-to-back set Wednesday. With Hayes likely to sit out, Christian Koloko is expected to serve as starting center Anthony Davis' primary backup.