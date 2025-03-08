Fantasy Basketball
Jaxson Hayes headshot

Jaxson Hayes Injury: Downgraded to doubtful

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Hayes (knee) has been listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Hayes has played well since the arrival of Luka Doncic (calf), becoming a strong contributor in the Lakers' frontcourt. However, the team will likely have to pivot Saturday to another option to patrol the paint, with Trey Jemison, Alex Len, and Dorian Finney-Smith potentially needing to pick up the slack.

Jaxson Hayes
Los Angeles Lakers
