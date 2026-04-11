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Jaxson Hayes Injury: Iffy for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Hayes (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jazz.

Hayes is in danger of missing a fourth straight game due to a left foot issue. If the big man is ruled out, Maxi Kleber and Jarred Vanderbilt would be candidates for increased playing time.

Jaxson Hayes
Los Angeles Lakers
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