Jaxson Hayes Injury: Iffy for Sunday
Hayes (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jazz.
Hayes is in danger of missing a fourth straight game due to a left foot issue. If the big man is ruled out, Maxi Kleber and Jarred Vanderbilt would be candidates for increased playing time.
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