Jaxson Hayes headshot

Jaxson Hayes Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Hayes (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Hayes is in jeopardy of missing his first game of the season due to a right ankle sprain. The big man was listed on the injury report before Sunday's win over Toronto with left knee soreness, and it is unclear whether the new injury will cause him to miss significant time. If Hayes is unable to go, Christian Koloko could see extended playing time behind Anthony Davis (foot/eye).

