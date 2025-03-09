Fantasy Basketball
Jaxson Hayes headshot

Jaxson Hayes Injury: Iffy to face Brookyln

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Hayes (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against Brooklyn, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Hayes is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive contest due to a right knee contusion. If the big man joins LeBron James (groin) and Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) on the sideline, Trey Jemison and Jarred Vanderbilt are candidates for an uptick in playing time in the frontcourt.

Jaxson Hayes
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
