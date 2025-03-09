Jaxson Hayes Injury: Iffy to face Brookyln

Hayes (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against Brooklyn, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Hayes is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive contest due to a right knee contusion. If the big man joins LeBron James (groin) and Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) on the sideline, Trey Jemison and Jarred Vanderbilt are candidates for an uptick in playing time in the frontcourt.