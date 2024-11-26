Jaxson Hayes Injury: Leaves game with ankle injury

Hayes went back to the locker room in the final minutes of Tuesday's 127-100 loss to the Suns with a right ankle injury, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports. He tallied seven points (2-2 FG, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and one steal across 17 minutes.

Hayes returned to game action following a six-game absence due to a lingering left ankle injury. To add insult to injury in a blowout loss, he appeared to hurt his right ankle on a dunk with 1:03 remaining in the game. The big man's status is now in jeopardy ahead of Wednesday's game versus the Spurs. If Hayes is sidelined, Christian Koloko will likely see an uptick in playing time behind Anthony Davis.