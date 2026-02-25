Jaxson Hayes Injury: Likely to play Thursday
Hayes (ankle) is probable for Thursday's game against Phoenix, Trevor Lane of LakersNation.com reports.
Hayes is on track to return from a one-game absence because of a right ankle sprain. The 25-year-old center is averaging 6.8 points and 3.8 rebounds across 17.3 minutes per game this season. His return could mean fewer opportunities for Maxi Kleber and Jarred Vanderbilt.
