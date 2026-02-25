Jaxson Hayes headshot

Jaxson Hayes Injury: Likely to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Hayes (ankle) is probable for Thursday's game against Phoenix, Trevor Lane of LakersNation.com reports.

Hayes is on track to return from a one-game absence because of a right ankle sprain. The 25-year-old center is averaging 6.8 points and 3.8 rebounds across 17.3 minutes per game this season. His return could mean fewer opportunities for Maxi Kleber and Jarred Vanderbilt.

Jaxson Hayes
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
