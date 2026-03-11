Jaxson Hayes Injury: Likely to play Thursday
Hayes (back) is probable for Thursday's game against Chicago, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.
Hayes was downgraded to out shortly before tipoff Tuesday because of back soreness, but he's on track to return Thursday. Hayes is averaging 7.0 points and 4.0 rebounds across 17.7 minutes per game this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaxson Hayes See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2613 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 3040 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 1852 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 Schedule Breakdown: Maximize Games & Matchups58 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 2873 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaxson Hayes See More