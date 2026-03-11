Jaxson Hayes headshot

Jaxson Hayes Injury: Likely to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Hayes (back) is probable for Thursday's game against Chicago, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Hayes was downgraded to out shortly before tipoff Tuesday because of back soreness, but he's on track to return Thursday. Hayes is averaging 7.0 points and 4.0 rebounds across 17.7 minutes per game this season.

Jaxson Hayes
Los Angeles Lakers
