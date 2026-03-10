Jaxson Hayes Injury: Out with back soreness
Hayes won't play Tuesday against the Timberwolves due to back soreness.
Hayes was a late addition to the injury report, so it appears the back issue flared up at some point during pre-game warmups. Maxi Kleber (back) is also out, so Drew Timme will be the favorite to get run as the backup center Tuesday evening.
