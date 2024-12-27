Fantasy Basketball
Jaxson Hayes

Jaxson Hayes Injury: Practices Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

December 27, 2024

Hayes (ankle) was a limited participant during Friday's practice, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Hayes has missed the Lakers' last 13 outings due to a right ankle sprain, though he was able to go through non-contact portions of Friday's practice. There is no clear timetable for the big man's return, and he can be considered questionable at best for Saturday's game against the Kings until the Lakers provide an update on his status.

Jaxson Hayes
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
