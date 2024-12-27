Jaxson Hayes Injury: Practices Friday

Hayes (ankle) was a limited participant during Friday's practice, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Hayes has missed the Lakers' last 13 outings due to a right ankle sprain, though he was able to go through non-contact portions of Friday's practice. There is no clear timetable for the big man's return, and he can be considered questionable at best for Saturday's game against the Kings until the Lakers provide an update on his status.