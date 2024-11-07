Jaxson Hayes Injury: Probable for Friday

Hayes is probable for Friday's game against the 76ers due to left knee soreness, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

The probable tag suggests Hayes should play Friday, although his role is uncertain. If Anthony Davis (heel) ends up being available, then Hayes would return to his regular role off the bench. Hayes got the start in Wednesday's loss to the Grizzlies and posted eight points, 10 rebounds and an assist across 35 minutes.