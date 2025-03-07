Jaxson Hayes Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Hayes (knee) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Hayes popped up on the injury report for the Lakers ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Celtics, as he's dealing with a contusion on his right knee. If the veteran big man cannot play in Boston, Los Angeles will likely lean on Trey Jemison, Dorian Finney-Smith and Alex Len in the frontcourt.