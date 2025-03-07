Fantasy Basketball
Jaxson Hayes headshot

Jaxson Hayes Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2025 at 2:30pm

Hayes (knee) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Hayes popped up on the injury report for the Lakers ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Celtics, as he's dealing with a contusion on his right knee. If the veteran big man cannot play in Boston, Los Angeles will likely lean on Trey Jemison, Dorian Finney-Smith and Alex Len in the frontcourt.

Jaxson Hayes
Los Angeles Lakers
