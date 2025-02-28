Jaxson Hayes Injury: Questionable Friday

Hayes (hip) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Hayes suffered a left hip contusion during Thursday's win against the Timberwolves and now might be unable to play in the second game of a back-to-back Friday against the Clippers. The veteran center has played well in his new role as a starter for the Lakers, but in the event he's ruled out, the team will likely pivot to Alex Len and Trey Jemison to shoulder the load in the paint, especially with Rui Hachimura (knee) not playing in this game.