Jaxson Hayes headshot

Jaxson Hayes Injury: Remaining out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Hayes (foot) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Warriors.

Hayes will miss a second consecutive game due to left foot soreness, and his next opportunity to play is Friday against the Suns. Maxi Kleber and Drew Timme should both operate in expanded roles for as long as Hayes is sidelined.

Jaxson Hayes
Los Angeles Lakers
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