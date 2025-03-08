Jaxson Hayes Injury: Ruled out against Boston

Hayes (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Celtics,Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Hayes has been dealing with a bruise on his left knee for a few days, enough to rule him out for a big game against the defending NBA champions. In his absence, the Lakers will likely turn to Trey Jemison, Alex Len and Dorian Finney-Smith in the frontcourt in Boston.