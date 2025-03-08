Fantasy Basketball
Jaxson Hayes headshot

Jaxson Hayes Injury: Ruled out against Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Hayes (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Celtics,Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Hayes has been dealing with a bruise on his left knee for a few days, enough to rule him out for a big game against the defending NBA champions. In his absence, the Lakers will likely turn to Trey Jemison, Alex Len and Dorian Finney-Smith in the frontcourt in Boston.

