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Jaxson Hayes Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Hayes won't play Tuesday versus the Thunder due to left foot soreness, Khobi Price of The California Post reports.

Maxi Kleber will have the chance for some extended minutes with Hayes out, and Drew Timme might be able to get into the rotation. For now, Hayes should be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Warriors.

Jaxson Hayes
Los Angeles Lakers
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