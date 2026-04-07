Jaxson Hayes Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday
Hayes won't play Tuesday versus the Thunder due to left foot soreness, Khobi Price of The California Post reports.
Maxi Kleber will have the chance for some extended minutes with Hayes out, and Drew Timme might be able to get into the rotation. For now, Hayes should be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Warriors.
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