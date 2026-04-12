Jaxson Hayes headshot

Jaxson Hayes Injury: Ruled out vs. Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Hayes (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jazz.

Hayes will end the regular season with a fourth straight game on the inactive list due to a left foot issue. Maxi Kleber and Jarred Vanderbilt could see increased playing time in Hayes' stead. The big man will finish the regular season with averages of 7.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.8 blocks across 18.3 minutes per game in 66 outings (nine starts).

Jaxson Hayes
Los Angeles Lakers
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