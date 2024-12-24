Fantasy Basketball
Jaxson Hayes Injury: Still out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

Hayes (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Lakers are expected to provide an update on Hayes' status this week, but the update isn't likely to come before the Lakers' Christmas Day matchup with Golden State. While it's unclear how close Hayes is to returning, his next chance to play will come Saturday.

