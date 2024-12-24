Jaxson Hayes Injury: Still out
Hayes (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The Lakers are expected to provide an update on Hayes' status this week, but the update isn't likely to come before the Lakers' Christmas Day matchup with Golden State. While it's unclear how close Hayes is to returning, his next chance to play will come Saturday.
