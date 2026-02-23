Jaxson Hayes Injury: Tagged doubtful for Tuesday
Hayes (ankle) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Magic, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Coach JJ Redick said earlier in the day that the team is considering Hayes day-to-day, but it doesn't appear as though he'll be cleared to suit up for Tuesday's clash. Maxi Kleber would slot in as the backup center if Hayes is downgraded to out.
