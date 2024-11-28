Fantasy Basketball
Jaxson Hayes headshot

Jaxson Hayes Injury: Unlikely to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Hayes (ankle) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Thunder, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Hayes missed Wednesday's win against the Spurs due to a right ankle contusion, and the doubtful tag suggests his chances of returning to action Friday are slim to none. Even when healthy, Hayes shouldn't be more than an option off the bench, so his upside will be limited regardless of how healthy he is.

Jaxson Hayes
Los Angeles Lakers
