Jaxson Hayes Injury: Unlikely to play Friday
Hayes (ankle) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Thunder, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Hayes missed Wednesday's win against the Spurs due to a right ankle contusion, and the doubtful tag suggests his chances of returning to action Friday are slim to none. Even when healthy, Hayes shouldn't be more than an option off the bench, so his upside will be limited regardless of how healthy he is.
