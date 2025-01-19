Jaxson Hayes Injury: Upgraded to probable
Hayes (shoulder) has been upgraded to probable for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Hayes was previously considered questionable. The center will be on the streaming radar Sunday if Anthony Davis (foot) isn't able to shake off his questionable tag. In a fill-in start Friday versus the Nets, Hayes produced six points, nine rebounds and one assist in 33 minutes.
