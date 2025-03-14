Fantasy Basketball
Jaxson Hayes Injury: Won't go Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2025 at 12:11pm

Hayes (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Denver, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Hayes will miss his fourth consecutive contest due to a right knee contusion. His next chance to play will come Sunday against the Suns. Christian Koloko and Alex Len are candidates for an uptick in minutes, especially if Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) or Trey Jemison (illness) are ruled out.

