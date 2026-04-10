Jaxson Hayes headshot

Jaxson Hayes Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Hayes (foot) is out for Friday's game against the Suns.

Friday is marking a third consecutive absence for Hayes, whose last chance to return during the regular season is Sunday against the Jazz. Jarred Vanderbilt effectively served as the Lakers' primary backup center while logging 26 minutes during Thursday's win in Golden State, so he figures to occupy that role once more Friday.

Jaxson Hayes
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaxson Hayes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaxson Hayes See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
43 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
Author Image
Dan Bruno
70 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
82 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 Schedule Breakdown: Maximize Games & Matchups
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 Schedule Breakdown: Maximize Games & Matchups
Author Image
Dan Bruno
88 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 28
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
103 days ago