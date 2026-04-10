Jaxson Hayes Injury: Won't play Friday
Hayes (foot) is out for Friday's game against the Suns.
Friday is marking a third consecutive absence for Hayes, whose last chance to return during the regular season is Sunday against the Jazz. Jarred Vanderbilt effectively served as the Lakers' primary backup center while logging 26 minutes during Thursday's win in Golden State, so he figures to occupy that role once more Friday.
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