Jaxson Hayes headshot

Jaxson Hayes Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Hayes (back) is out for Thursday's game against the Bulls, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

This is a surprise for the Lakers with Hayes previously being labeled as probable. With this news, it's likely that Jarred Vanderbilt picks up some run in the frontcourt with so many players on the shelf.

Jaxson Hayes
Los Angeles Lakers
