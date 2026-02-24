Jaxson Hayes headshot

Jaxson Hayes Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Hayes won't play in Tuesday's game against the Magic with a sprained right ankle, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com.

The Lakers deem Hayes day-to-day ahead of his next chance to play Thursday, when Los Angeles takes on the Suns. Maxi Kleber should handle the No. 2 center spot behind Deandre Ayton, but that role doesn't seem to offer him much fantasy upside.

Jaxson Hayes
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaxson Hayes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaxson Hayes See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
Author Image
Dan Bruno
25 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
37 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 Schedule Breakdown: Maximize Games & Matchups
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 Schedule Breakdown: Maximize Games & Matchups
Author Image
Dan Bruno
43 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 28
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
58 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
61 days ago