Jaxson Hayes Injury: Won't play Tuesday
Hayes won't play in Tuesday's game against the Magic with a sprained right ankle, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com.
The Lakers deem Hayes day-to-day ahead of his next chance to play Thursday, when Los Angeles takes on the Suns. Maxi Kleber should handle the No. 2 center spot behind Deandre Ayton, but that role doesn't seem to offer him much fantasy upside.
