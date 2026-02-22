Jaxson Hayes Injury: Won't return Sunday
Hayes will not return to Sunday's game against the Celtics due to a right ankle injury, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.
Hayes exited the game in the first quarter and will not return due to a right ankle injury. Jarred Vanderbilt and Maxi Kleber could see extra minutes off the bench with Hayes sidelined. His status for Tuesday's game against the Magic is now in question.
