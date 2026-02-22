Jaxson Hayes headshot

Jaxson Hayes Injury: Won't return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Hayes will not return to Sunday's game against the Celtics due to a right ankle injury, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.

Hayes exited the game in the first quarter and will not return due to a right ankle injury. Jarred Vanderbilt and Maxi Kleber could see extra minutes off the bench with Hayes sidelined. His status for Tuesday's game against the Magic is now in question.

Jaxson Hayes
Los Angeles Lakers
