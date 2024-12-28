Jaxson Hayes News: Active, but unlikely to play
Hayes (ankle) is listed as available for Saturday's game against the Kings, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Hayes was initially ruled out for a 14th consecutive game due to a right ankle sprain/contusion, but the Lakers are electing to keep him active Saturday. However, McMenamin notes that Hayes will likely be available only in an emergency, as the big man isn't expected to return to action until Tuesday versus the Cavaliers.
