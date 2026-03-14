Jaxson Hayes headshot

Jaxson Hayes News: Available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2026 at 8:18pm

Hayes (back) is available for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Ryan Ward of SI.com reports.

Hayes will return to the lineup Saturday after a two-game absence due to back soreness. He is expected to resume his usual backup center duties behind Deandre Ayton, which will likely push Drew Timme out of the rotation.

Jaxson Hayes
Los Angeles Lakers
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