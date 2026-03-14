Jaxson Hayes News: Available Saturday
Hayes (back) is available for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Ryan Ward of SI.com reports.
Hayes will return to the lineup Saturday after a two-game absence due to back soreness. He is expected to resume his usual backup center duties behind Deandre Ayton, which will likely push Drew Timme out of the rotation.
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