Jaxson Hayes News: Blocks two shots Friday

Hayes supplied four points (1-1 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two blocks over 15 minutes during Friday's 131-125 victory over the Raptors.

Hayes blocked a season-high two shots, although his playing time remains underwhelming. Anthony Davis has started the season on fire, limiting Hayes to just 15.7 minutes per night. While he can be a decent per-minute producer, he would need for Davis to miss time to have any shot at playing meaningful minutes.