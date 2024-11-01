Jaxson Hayes News: Blocks two shots Friday
Hayes supplied four points (1-1 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two blocks over 15 minutes during Friday's 131-125 victory over the Raptors.
Hayes blocked a season-high two shots, although his playing time remains underwhelming. Anthony Davis has started the season on fire, limiting Hayes to just 15.7 minutes per night. While he can be a decent per-minute producer, he would need for Davis to miss time to have any shot at playing meaningful minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now