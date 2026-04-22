Jaxson Hayes headshot

Jaxson Hayes News: Chips in full stat line in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2026 at 12:05pm

Hayes accumulated six points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 101-94 win over the Rockets in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Hayes had missed the Lakers' final four contests of the regular season due to left foot soreness, but he's back to handling his typical role as the top backup center behind Deandre Ayton this postseason. As long as Ayton stays healthy, however, Hayes could have a hard time cracking the 20-minute plateau on a consistent basis.

Jaxson Hayes
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaxson Hayes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaxson Hayes See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
55 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
Author Image
Dan Bruno
82 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
94 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 Schedule Breakdown: Maximize Games & Matchups
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 Schedule Breakdown: Maximize Games & Matchups
Author Image
Dan Bruno
100 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 28
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
115 days ago