Jaxson Hayes News: Chips in full stat line in win

Hayes accumulated six points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 101-94 win over the Rockets in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Hayes had missed the Lakers' final four contests of the regular season due to left foot soreness, but he's back to handling his typical role as the top backup center behind Deandre Ayton this postseason. As long as Ayton stays healthy, however, Hayes could have a hard time cracking the 20-minute plateau on a consistent basis.