Jaxson Hayes News: Double-doubles in win

Hayes supplied 19 points (8-8 FG, 3-3 FT) and 10 rebounds across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 136-115 win over the Pelicans.

Hayes recorded his second double-double of the season and continues to trend in the right direction in fantasy formats. Over his last eight games, Hayes has produced 8.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 0.5 steals and 1.1 blocks in 24.7 minutes, making him worth a look in deeper formats.