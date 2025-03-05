Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaxson Hayes headshot

Jaxson Hayes News: Double-doubles in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Hayes supplied 19 points (8-8 FG, 3-3 FT) and 10 rebounds across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 136-115 win over the Pelicans.

Hayes recorded his second double-double of the season and continues to trend in the right direction in fantasy formats. Over his last eight games, Hayes has produced 8.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 0.5 steals and 1.1 blocks in 24.7 minutes, making him worth a look in deeper formats.

Jaxson Hayes
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now