Jaxson Hayes News: Efficient 19 points Thursday

Hayes contributed 19 points (9-11 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block over 32 minutes during Thursday's 119-117 loss to the Bulls.

Hayes has been a relatively hit-or-miss fantasy option since taking over in the middle following the trade of Anthony Davis, but Thursday did mark the third time in March where Hayes scored 19 points in a game. He's averaged 11.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.9 blocks in 25.0 minutes across 11 games this month, and Hayes is shooting a robust 80.3 percent from the field during this period.