Jaxson Hayes News: Good to go Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Hayes (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against the Suns, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Hayes didn't play in the Lakers' loss to the Magic on Tuesday due to a right ankle sprain, but he has been cleared to play in Thursday's contest and will serve as the top big man off the bench behind Deandre Ayton. Hayes has averaged 8.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 16.0 minutes per game since Feb. 1.

