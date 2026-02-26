Jaxson Hayes News: Good to go Thursday
Hayes (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against the Suns, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Hayes didn't play in the Lakers' loss to the Magic on Tuesday due to a right ankle sprain, but he has been cleared to play in Thursday's contest and will serve as the top big man off the bench behind Deandre Ayton. Hayes has averaged 8.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 16.0 minutes per game since Feb. 1.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaxson Hayes See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 3027 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 1839 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 Schedule Breakdown: Maximize Games & Matchups45 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 2860 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 2563 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaxson Hayes See More